Reid isn't starting Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Reid started each of the last three games for the Timberwolves and scored in double figures during each of those contests. Ed Davis will start at center in his place Sunday, and it's not yet clear whether Reid will reclaim a spot in the starting five after the team's game against Denver.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Logs 28 minutes in start•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Starting in place of KAT•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Gets 18 minutes in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: BIg minutes in injury return•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Not on injury report•