Reid isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Memphis, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Reid will be replaced by Rudy Gobert in the starting five Friday. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 25.1 minutes across 10 games starting this season.