Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Ruled out Wednesday
Reid (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Reid has yet to appear for the Timberwolves this season as he's struggled through injury issues and G-League assignments. His next opportunity to make his NBA debut will be Friday against the Thunder.
More News
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Nursing shoulder soreness•
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Returns from G League•
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in G-League debut•
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Moves to G League•
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Inactive for Opening Night win•
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Secures standard contract•
