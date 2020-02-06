Reid chipped in 10 points, two rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

Tied for the second-highest scorer of the team at half-time, Reid was on fire in the second quarter, helping to keep the Timberwolves in the game with 10 points and two blocks in just seven minutes. He even hit two of his three attempts from beyond the arc in that span. Unfortunately, he didn't get to contribute much in the final two quarters as Minnesota tried to push for their first victory in 13 games. Reid is a smooth big man with a solid frame, above-average handles for his position and improving deep-range stroke. He has some decent fantasy upside, but has yet to receive enough opportunity to showcase it. The 20-year old is nowhere near a "must-add" player, but is worth keeping an eye on to see if his role grows down the stretch of the season.