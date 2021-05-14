Reid mustered 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, a steal and a block across 31 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets.
Reid has been coming off the bench most of the season but remains a decent play in deeper formats. He has scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests, averaging 11.7 points per game in that span.
