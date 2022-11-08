Reid finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Monday's 120-107 loss to the Knicks.

Reid continues to see additional run with Rudy Gobert in the health and safety protocols. Despite the opportunity, Reid has not been able to move the fantasy needle all too much. He currently sits outside the top 180 and given his inability to cash in over the past couple of games, he should not be viewed as a viable commodity outside of deeper leagues.