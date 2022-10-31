Reid chipped in 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in nine minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Spurs.

Reid topped double-digits for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been for him to contribute on a regular basis. The arrival of Rudy Gobert in the offseason basically signaled an end to any hopes Reid had of being an essential piece for the Timberwolves. Barring an injury to either Gobert of Karl-Anthony Towns, Reid should remain on the waiver wire, even in deeper formats.