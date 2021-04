Reid scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) with two rebounds and one block in a 105-104 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Reid scored in double figures for the fifth time in his last six games thanks to some efficient shooting. The center has been the team's fourth-leading scorer over that stretch, averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. In his second season, Reid has carved out a role in Minnesota's rotation but is not a player to target outside of deeper leagues.