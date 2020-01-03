Reid scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3pt, 0-3 FG) in 20 minutes in Thursday's win over Golden State.

Reid is averaging 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game over his last three games. He continues to get significant minutes off the bench with both Karl-Anthony Towns (toe) and Noah Vonleh (back) sidelined. Reid will likely be back on the bench or even sent to the G League when either returns, but there's a chance his recent performance could keep him in the reserve role mix.