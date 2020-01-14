Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Scores 20 off bench
Reid had 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one board, one assist, and one block in 18 minutes against OKC on Monday.
Reid came off the bench to lead the Timberwolves in scoring in his career-best effort. The rookie did most of his damage from deep while seeing extended playing time with Karl-Anthony Towns (toe) still out. Reid has proven he can be a capable scorer, but now needs to hone in on his consistency as he sees the floor with more regularity.
