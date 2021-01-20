Reid scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block across 28 minutes in Monday's loss against the Hawks.

Reid got the start at center with Karl-Anthony Towns being out due to COVID-19, and he scored nine points for the second game in a row while also filling out the stat sheet. Reid has scored 10 or more points in seven of his last 10 games and is expected to remain in the starting five as long as Towns remains out, which should translate into an uptick of his numbers across the baord.