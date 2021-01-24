Reid registered 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 27 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

Vanderbilt's minutes and upside should decrease once Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) is ready to return, but he has been enjoying a solid run as a starter thus far -- he is averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game over his last four appearances. Reid might be ready for a bigger role in the rotation even when Towns returns, though, as he has scored in double digits in 10 of his 15 games this season.