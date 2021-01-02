Reid scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 24 minutes in Friday's loss against the Wizards.

Reid has started the last three games due to Karl-Anthony Towns' wrist injury, and he has taken advantage of the opportunity -- he has scored in double digits in each of those contests while averaging 4.7 rebounds during that three-game stretch. Reid will probably remain in the starting lineup until Towns is healthy enough to return, which means he could easily start Sunday against the Nuggets as well.

