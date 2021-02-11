Reid notched 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

Reid was coming off four straight starts and averaged 15.0 points with 7.0 rebounds during that span, but the move to the bench didn't affect him at all. Reid might not be able to be as productive as he was here on a nightly basis, particularly with Karl-Anthony Towns back in the lineup, but he has proven to be a reliable scoring threat this season regardless of his role. Reid has scored 10-plus points in 16 games already, and he has failed to reach that mark just seven times all season long.