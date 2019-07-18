Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Secures standard contract
Reid, who was initially set to be given a two-way contract, has signed a standard NBA contract with the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
After a strong showing in Las Vegas, Reid has earned a spot on Minnesota's regular roster. In seven summer league contests, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across just 18.6 minutes. He also shot 38.1 percent from deep on 3.0 attempts per game. Reid will compete for backup minutes with Gorgui Dieng, Jordan Bell and Noah Vonleh.
