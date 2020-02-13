Reid played a season-high 22 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 115-108 loss to the Hornets, finishing with 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) sidelined, the Timberwolves chose to roll out a small-ball starting five featuring James Johnson at center, but Reid still saw a boost in playing time while the star big man was sidelined. Now that Gorgui Dieng is in Memphis, Reid looks like he'll have a clear path to a rotation spot for the rest of the season. The rookie has appeared in four consecutive games, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 14.8 minutes over that stretch while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.