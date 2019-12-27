Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Sent to G League
Reid was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Reid was recalled by the Timberwolves on Monday but did not see the court in his brief time with the team. The 22-year-old has appeared in only two games at the NBA level this season.
