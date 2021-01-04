Reid totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Reid shifted to the bench, allowing Juancho Hernangomez to slide up into the starting lineup. It is unclear if this was simply a matchup-based decision or a look to the immediate future. Nonetheless, Reid has the most upside of all the current center options and he should be rostered in all standard formats until Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) returns to action.