Reid (shoulder) is probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Reid exited Sunday's contest in the first half due to the injury and did not return but is likely to suit up Monday. With Rudy Gobert (ankle) iffy for the contest, Reid could be in line for another start if Gobert sits. In his only start this season that he finished, Reid tallied 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes.