Reid will undergo surgery on his fractured left wrist and will be sidelined for six weeks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
This is a brutal blow for Minnesota, as Reid was in the midst of the best stretch of his career. With Reid out of the lineup for quite a while, we could see Minnesota go with some smaller lineups which would benefit Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson.
