Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Solid effort in 14 minutes
Reid finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 14 minutes in the Timberwolves' 85-75 win over the Cavaliers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.
Reid, a standout rookie center from LSU, is on a two-way deal with the Wolves and will be fighting to earn NBA playing time next season. The big man had an efficient night shooting and even drained two three-pointers in Friday's win.
