Reid posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and a block across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Clippers.
Reid's numbers have taken a hit since the return of Karl-Anthony Towns to the team, but he's still capable of putting decent figures from time to time. Despite being confined to a bench role, Reid has scored in double figures in three of his last five appearances while grabbing at least seven rebounds in each of his last three contests.
