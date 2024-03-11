Reid will start Sunday night's game against the Lakers.

With both Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Rudy Gobert (hamstring) sidelined, Reid will move into the starting five at center for the first time all season. The big man has developed into one of the better sixth men in the league, and he's coming off of a monster, 34-point, five-rebound, two-assist, two-block effort in Friday's loss to the Cavs. The LSU product finished that contest with seven made threes on 11 attempts.