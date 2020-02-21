Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Starting for injured Towns
Reid will start Friday's contest against the Celtics, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reid will be making the first start of his career as Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) continues to be sidelined. In the three games this season that Reid has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 block.
