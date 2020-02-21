Play

Reid will start Friday's contest against the Celtics, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reid will be making the first start of his career as Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) continues to be sidelined. In the three games this season that Reid has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 block.

