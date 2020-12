Reid will start Sunday's game against the Lakers in place of the injured Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist), Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Reid will move into the starting lineup, and he'll likely hold onto the role for at least the next several games. In the opener against Detroit, Reid had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks. He followed up with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes Saturday versus Utah.