Reid will be in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Wizards on Saturday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Chris Finch told reporters Saturday that he expects the Timberwolves to be without Julius Randle "for the near future" due to a right groin strain that he suffered in Thursday's 138-113 win over the Jazz. Reid will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday and will likely remain in the Timberwolves' starting five for as long as Randle is sidelined. Reid averaged 16.1 points on 54.4 percent shooting (including 57.5 percent from three on 5.3 3PA/G), 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals over 26.9 minutes per game in January.