default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Reid is part of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Reid will make his first start of the campaign, filing in for the suspended Rudy Gobert. In games where Reid has played 30 or more minutes this season, he's averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals across 10 games.

More News