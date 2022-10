The Timberwolves announced that Reid would start at center for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Heat.

Reid is starting with Rudy Gobert (rest) and Karl-Anthony (illness) Towns out. The 6-10 big man is positioned to be team's primary backup in the front court. Last season Reid averaged 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 blocks in 15.8 minutes across 77 games.