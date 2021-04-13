Reid will start Tuesday against the Nets.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) sidelined, Reid is set to receive his first start since early February. In his previous four starts, Reid posted averages of 15.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, so he could be in line for a nice outing Tuesday.

