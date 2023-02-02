Reid will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors with Rudy Gobert (groin) unavailable.

Reid has played well in a starting role this season with averages of 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 triples, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest, so he looks like a quality streamer tonight. Joining him in the first unit will be D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson.