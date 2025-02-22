Reid closed with 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to Houston.

Making his ninth straight start in the absence of Julius Randle (groin), Reid also benefitted from Rudy Gobert (back) needing a little more rest coming out of the All-Star break. The three blocks tied Reid's season high, and he's scored more than 20 points in six of the last eight games, averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.9 threes, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals in 36.3 minutes a contest. Once Randle and Gobert are both healthy, Reid's usage and production will see a steep drop, but the 25-year-old big should remain in the starting five if only one of the veterans is cleared to return for Sunday and Monday's home-and-home set against the Thunder.