Reid ended Wednesday's 119-114 overtime win over Golden State with 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

With starting center Rudy Gobert missing the game with a groin injury, Reid stepped in as the starting center and posted his best scoring effort since Dec. 19, when he poured in 27 points against the Mavericks. He also dominated on the boards to secure his first double-double of the new calendar year. Unless Gobert is dealing with a setback with the groin issue that cost him three straight games in January and forces additional absences, Reid likely won't be worth a pickup in the majority of leagues where he's still sitting on the waiver wire.