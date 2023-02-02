Reid ended Wednesday's 119-114 overtime win over Golden State with 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

With starting center Rudy Gobert missing the game with a groin injury, Reid posted his best scoring effort since Dec. 19, when he poured in 27 points against the Mavs. He also dominated on the boards to secure his first double-double of the new calendar year. This outburst was a rare occurrence for Reid, who'd been averaging 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in his previous seven appearances leading up to Wednesday's clash.