Reid delivered 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Reid spent the offseason rehabbing from a wrist injury and was participating in camp in the last few days, so his presence in the preseason opener wasn't surprising. He's slated to open the season as Karl-Anthony Towns' backup, but given Towns' injury history and Reid's solid numbers in limited minutes, he could be an intriguing option in deeper formats.