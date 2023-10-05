Reid delivered 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over the Mavericks.
Reid spent the offseason rehabbing from a wrist injury and was participating in camp in the last few days, so his presence in the preseason opener wasn't surprising. He's slated to open the season as Karl-Anthony Towns' backup, but given Towns' injury history and Reid's solid numbers in limited minutes, he could be an intriguing option in deeper formats.
