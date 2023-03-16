Reid (calf) finished Wednesday's 104-102 loss to the Celtics with 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.

Back in action after a one-game absence, Reid slotted back into his familiar role as the Timberwolves' backup center and finished with a bench-leading scoring total. He didn't overlap with Rudy Gobert (29 minutes) at any point during the contest, however, and unless Gobert misses time due to injury or succumbs to foul trouble on a given night, Reid looks like he may struggle to push past 20 minutes on any sort of regular basis.