Reid scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 114-105 preseason win over the Bulls.

Even with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) getting the night off, Reid remained in his role usual as the frontcourt anchor for the second unit and produced impressive numbers. The contract extension he signed over the summer could keep him in Minnesota through 2025-26, and the commitment from the team suggests his workload could increase from the 18.4 minutes a night he saw in 2022-23, even if Towns and Rudy Gobert stay mostly healthy.