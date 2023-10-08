Reid scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt) with three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 104-96 preseason win over the Mavericks.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert both healthy to begin the exhibition schedule, Reid is again set for a role on the second unit, but he could still see significant minutes after signing a two-year, $27 million contract extension in June to remain with Minnesota. The 24-year-old center has already attempted five three-pointers through two preseason games after hoisting up 3.2 a game last season with a 34.6 percent success rate, and if Reid can become even more of a floor-spacing option in 2023-24, it would be easier for coach Chris Fitch to find room for him alongside either of the team's two starting bigs.