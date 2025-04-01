The NBA suspended Reid on Tuesday for one game, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
As a result of one-game suspensions for their involvement in an on-court altercation with the Pistons on Sunday, Reid and Donte DiVincenzo will not be available to play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. The Timberwolves will be forced to lean on Jaden McDaniels and Luka Garza to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt, along with starters Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert in Denver.
