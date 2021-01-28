Reid tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and five blocked shots in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.

Reid's performance was arguably the finest of his young career as he fell one point shy of his career high in scoring while tying his career best in steals (three) and setting a new career mark in blocks (five). He also drained a shot from beyond the arc for the 10th consecutive game, emphasizing the versatile value he provides from center position. Though his value is likely to take a substantial hit with the eventual return of Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19), Reid has proven that he can sustain moderate fantasy value this season with per-game averages of 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds 1.1 treys and 1.6 blocked shots.