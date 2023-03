Reid logged 26 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Hawks.

Reid was excellent off the bench once again and continued his solid run of play. He has scored in double digits in five games in a row and in 10 of his last 11, averaging a solid 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds across 21.1 minutes per game in that stretch.