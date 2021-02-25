Reid is averaging 10.3 points (on 48.1 percent shooting from the field), 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 17.1 minutes per game in nine outings since returning to a bench role Feb. 10.

Reid's move back to the bench coincided with the return of Karl-Anthony Towns, who was sidelined for just over three weeks while recovering from COVID-19. The transition to the second unit has predictably come with a drop in minutes and production, but Reid has at least been able to maintain some level of usefulness in 14-team leagues and deeper. Unless new head coach Chris Finch elects to deploy Reid alongside Towns more frequently, however, it's difficult to see Reid's numbers improving from this level.