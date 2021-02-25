Reid is averaging 10.3 points (on 48.1 percent shooting from the field), 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 17.1 minutes per game in nine outings since returning to a bench role Feb. 10.

Reid's move back to the bench coincided with the return of Karl-Anthony Towns, who was sidelined for just over three weeks while recovering from COVID-19. The transition to the second unit has predictably come with a drop in minutes and production, but Reid has at least been able to maintain some level of usefulness in 14-team leagues and deeper. Unless new head coach Chris Finch elects to deploy Reid alongside Towns more frequently, however, it's difficult to see Reid's numbers improving from this level.

More News