The Timberwolves will sign Reid to a new five-year deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reid is coming off another stellar season for Minnesota, as his numbers improved across the board during the 2024-25 campaign. The LSU product missed only two games during the regular season and put up career-high totals in points (14.2), rebounds (6.0) and assists (2.3) per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep.