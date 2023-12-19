Reid had 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 112-108 win over Miami.

Reid led all bench players in Monday's game in scoring while ending as one of five Timberwolves players with a double-digit point total and once again providing a much-needed offensive spark on Minnesota's second unit. Reid has been outstanding off the Timberwolves bench this season, posting 15 or more points in 10 games including in four straight contests.