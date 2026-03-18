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Reid exited to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Suns with an apparent right ankle injury, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Reid appeared to roll his ankle on an opposing player and was down on the court in pain after the play. He was eventually able to get up and walk off under his own power. Reid can be considered questionable to return until the team has an update to provide.

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