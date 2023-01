Reid (back) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Reid has missed back-to-back games due to back spasms and was initially listed as questionable for Friday's game. However, the backup big man will return to action against Los Angeles. Over his past 15 appearances (four starts), he's averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 23.1 minutes.