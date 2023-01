Reid (back) is available to play Sunday against the Rockets, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The return of Reid will add some much-needed depth on the frontcourt for the Timberwolves, as he can produce regardless if he plays as a starter or off the bench. Reid is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game since the start of December and should operate as Rudy Gobert's main backup.