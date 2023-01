Reid will be part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

As expected, Reid will draw the start with Rudy Gobert (groin) absent for Wednesday's tilt. He immediately becomes a top option in daily formats and should not be left on waivers considering he has averaged 20.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 29.6 minutes per game as a starter this season.