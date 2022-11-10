Reiz (illness) will not play Friday versus the Grizzlies, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports
Reid departed Wednesday's game against the Suns before ever taking the floor, feeling under the weather, and it appears he will take a couple of days off to rest up. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Cavs.
