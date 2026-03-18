Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a sprained right ankle.
Wednesday is set to be a rare absence for Reid, who is out for just the second time all year and last sat out Feb. 22 versus the 76ers. With Reid and Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined, Kyle Anderson and Bones Hyland are both worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.
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