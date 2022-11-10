Reid won't return to Wednesday's game against Phoenix due to an illness.
Reid will officially sit the remainder of the matchup after coming down with an illness. He'll likely be tabbed questionable for the team's next game Friday against Memphis.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Scores 11 points in 18 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Scores 11 points in eight minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Drops 14 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in start Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Starting Tuesday•